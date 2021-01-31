Rahane gives his verdict for Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru', Ashwin recommends 'Jinx' to watch Vijay's 'Master'

By Online Desk

After the historic series win against Australia in their own backyard, Team India is all set to take on a formidable England.

Indian team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, senior batsman Rohit Sharma and pacer Shardul Thakur arrived in Chennai on Tuesday for the first two Tests against England.

Ajinkya Rahane, yesterday on Instagram, took some time off to answer the questions of fans via 'Ask Me Anything!'.

One of the fans asked Rahane if he "had ever watched a Tamil movie or series"? The ace batsman replied that he had recently watched Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Rahane wrote, "Yes I watched Soorarai Pottru with subtitles. And absolutely loved it. Brilliant work by actor Suriya."

He also tagged Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and asked the Chennai lad for more Tamil movie recommendations.

He wrote, "Which reminds me do you have any more recommendations for movies Ravichandran Ashwin."

Ashwin, who was very quick with his response, asked Rahane to watch Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

He wrote, "How about Master 'Jinx'??"

It will be interesting to see if Rahane takes Ashwin's suggestion and ends up watching the 2021 Blockbuster.

Recently, 'Soorarai Pottru' entered the race for the Oscars under the General Category for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and other categories.

The director of 2D Entertainment, one of the film's producers, announced on Twitter.

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021

The film is based on the book 'Simply Fly' written by Captain GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the story revolves around the life of GR Gopinath - founder of Air Deccan - a low cost airline.

In addition to Suriya, the film also consisted of prominent actors Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu and Kaali Venkat, Aparna Balamurali in supporting roles. While GV Prakash Kumar composed the music, Niketh Bommireddy took charge of the cinematography department.

Suriya along with Guneet Monga bankrolled the film, while director Vijay Kumar wrote the dialogues for this action drama. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video

Meanwhile, Vijay-starrer 'Master' turned out to be an all-time blockbuster despite the 50% theatre occupancy, due to COVID protocol. According to trade pundits, the film is said to have grossed over Rs 200 crores worldwide.