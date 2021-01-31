Shuffle play

swaroop swaminathn By

CHENNAI; There has been some hand-wringing with respect to the way England are rotating players. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hit upon this idea given the Covid-19 situation. While other teams have rested players whilst keeping them in the bubble, the ECB have given players proper downtime since they first started playing amid the pandemic last July.

Keeping their in-house protocol in mind, they didn’t take Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes for the two-match Test series to Sri Lanka. Even as those three came back to the side for the India series, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow will skip a chunk of the red and pink-ball leg of the series here. That decision was criticised by Kevin Pietersen among others.

However, Buttler, who will leave the squad after the first Test, backed the ECB’s stance. “The ECB have been really forward thinking for us... to rotate players in and out of this series,” he told during a virtual press conference on Saturday. Even if the feeling is that Bairstow, one of the side’s best players against spin bowling, should have been retained, Buttler said it just isn’t possible considering the amount of time spent in bubbles. “I’m sure at times it’s frustrating because you want to see the best players on show all the time but it’s just not possible with the amount of cricket and the amount of time spent in bubbles.”

That’s true. Here’s a look at England’s schedule for 2021, the entirety of which will be played in some sort of bubble in place. After Sri Lanka and India, there is the Indian Premier League. Then they are lined up to play in multiple home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India. Once they are done with that, they fly out to Pakistan for a T20I series before the T20 World Cup in India. Once the finish that assignment, they are scheduled to fly to Australia for The Ashes. That all of this is still subject to Covid-19 only adds to the confusion, a point the custodian touched upon.

“(I think) short-term goals are really important. When you look ahead, there is so much uncertainty. I certainly find that tough knowing that there is no real certainty at the moment in most of the things we are doing.”One of those short-term goals is to beat India in India. He termed it as a real challenge ‘because you are playing the best team in the world in their own conditions’. Two of the batsmen who could give the visitors an advantage here are Joe Root and Bairstow, who will return for the third Test. They are only two of the very few active overseas cricketers to have experienced a series win on Indian soil. And Buttler said the England skipper’s ability against spin will be key for them.

“Joe was on that tour (of 2012-13) and he made his debut on that tour. He’ll have some fond memories and learnings from how that team was successful. That was one of the best England teams we had. He’s one of the best exponents of the sweep shot and he picks length brilliantly, which is a big strength playing against spin. It’s very hard keeping dot balls against him because he manages to rotate the strike so well.” That’s true, he repeatedly swept the Sri Lankan spinners on turning tracks during centuries in back-to-back Tests earlier this month. In fact, according to numbers put out by The Daily Telegraph, he averages 300 while playing that shot since 2018.

“He did that really well in Sri Lanka and one of the biggest things was his hunger to bat for a long period of time. He’s in great form and that’s a good place for him to be in. And for the team to learn from him.” Buttler is hopeful they can learn from him. If they do that, India could face a challenge or two.

Considered as a limited-over specialist, Buttler will play only first Test and will return home before coming back to India for the ODIs and T20s. Though he doesn’t boast of great numbers in this format, the 30-year-old is among the few English players to have played in India before. Part of the touring squad in 2016, the lower-middle-order bat’s familiarity with the conditions, having played IPL for four years, makes him an impact player. With England lacking experience at the top, the onus will be on the likes of Joe Root and Buttler.

