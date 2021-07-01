STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England will fancy their chances against India if the ball moves around: Alastair Cook

England's Alastair Cook. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former England captain Alastair Cook reckons India will be in trouble if the ball moves around in the upcoming five-match Test series in the UK, notwithstanding their formidable batting line-up.

Cook pointed out India's weakness against the moving ball.

"India are a great side. England will always fancy their chances more if that ball moves. If the conditions are like that in the month of August with moisture around, England will fancy bowling to that Indian side.

"Yes, they are a world-class batting unit. But their big weakness is the ball that moves, if it nips. You always fancy your chances against them," Cook said on BBC Test Match Special Podcast episode.

Speaking about the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Cook observed that India "got a bit ahead of themselves" by choosing two spinners over an extra seamer despite overcast conditions.

New Zealand won the inaugural WTC by beating India by eight wickets in a rain-marred final in Southampton.

"They (India) got a bit confident in picking that side three days out before (the game) and playing two spinners where they pretty much knew it was going to rain for a lot of that game. So a lot of seam bowling was bowled.

"Even though their spinners are world-class, they got a little bit ahead of themselves there," Cook said.

Lack of match practice was another reason behind India's defeat, according to the prolific Test opener of his time.

While the Kiwis entered the WTC title clash after a morale-boosting Test series win over hosts England, the Indians were left to depend on intra-squad matches after arriving in the United Kingdom.

"I did say New Zealand were going to win that game purely down to the fact that they were match-hardened. Those two Test matches against England were such perfect preparation," Cook said.

"Intra-squad games, as good as your intention might be, it hasn't got the same intensity. First hour might be really competitive but everything goes less and less and less. India were hard done by that way," Cook added.

