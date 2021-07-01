STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Mithali Raj hits fifty again but Kate Cross' five-for keep visitors to 221

The 38-year-old Indian captain, who had scored a fighting 72 in the first ODI, once again stood out with a 92-ball 59, studded with six boundaries but she didn't get any support from the other end.

Published: 01st July 2021 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mithali Raj

Skipper Mithali Raj hit a responsible fifty for India. (Photo @BCCIWomen)

By PTI

TAUNTON: Skipper Mithali Raj hit a responsible fifty but England's Kate Cross recorded a five-wicket haul to dismiss India Women for 221 in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Raj, who had scored a fighting 72 in the first ODI, once again stood out with a 92-ball 59, studded with six boundaries but she didn't get any support from the other end as Cross kept chipping away at the wickets.

Put in to bat, Smriti Mandhana (22) and Shafali Verma (44) gave India a good start, adding 56 runs in 11.5 overs before the former played one on to her stumps to become the first victim of Cross.

Jemimah Rodrigues (8), who replaced Punam Raut in the playing XI, continued to struggle with the bat as Cross induced a leading edge from the batter to leave India at 76 for two in 16 overs.

Verma, who scored seven fours in her 55-ball innings, was then flummoxed by Sophie Ecclestone with wicketkeeper Amy Ellen Jones producing a sharp stumping in the next over.

Raj and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the innings, sharing 68 runs off 103 balls to take India across the 100-run mark.

However, Cross once again returned to break the partnership, this time getting rid of Kaur, who ended up getting a leading edge -- similar to Rodrigues -- and was easily pouched by the bowler.

New batter Deepti Sharma got one boundary but paid the price for a poor shot as she was caught by Sophie Dunkley in the deep with Cross being the beneficiary again.

Sneh Rana, one of the star performers of the one-off Test, too fell in similar fashion with her leading edge being caught by Heather Knight after a bit of a juggle as Cross claimed her fifth victim.

Taniya Bhatia then edged one to the keeper, while Shikha Pandey too was caught behind as Indian women slumped to 181 for 8 in 44 overs.

Raj was then run out while trying to steal a second run.

Jhulan Goswami and Poonam yadav then stitched 29 runs off 22 balls to swell the Indian total.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England womens cricket India women cricket team Mithali Raj Kate Cross Shafali Verma
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp