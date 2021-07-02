STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia women's cricket team coach Matthew Mott signs two-year contract extension

Matthew Mott has signed a two-year contract extension that will ensure he remains at the helm of the Australian Women's Team until at least September 2023.

Published: 02nd July 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Women's Cricket Team

Australia Women's Cricket Team (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: World-Cup winning coach Matthew Mott has signed a two-year contract extension that will ensure he remains at the helm of the Australian Women's Team until at least September 2023.

Within that period, Mott will lead Australia, the number one ranked ODI and T20 team in the world, across two Ashes series, an ODI and T20 World Cup, and an inaugural Commonwealth Games campaign.

Commenting on Mott's extension, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, High Performance and National Teams, Ben Oliver in a release said: "We are thrilled to confirm that Matthew will continue on as head coach of the Australian Women's Team until after the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

"On field his record speaks for itself, with the team claiming two T20 World Cup titles since his appointment in 2015. The team also regained the Ashes just months after his appointment in 2015 and has held into them ever since, as well as setting a new world record for most consecutive ODI wins. Matthew is a highly respected international coach, with terrific people skills, a track record of getting the best out of his players and a real passion for the game and his role. We believe he's the best person to take this incredibly successful team to yet another level."

Speaking about the decision to extend his contract, Mott said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign on for an extra two years and to have the support from Ben, Nick and the Board. As a team there's a lot of stuff in front of us to be excited about and I'm looking forward to being a part of it.

"Obviously we play India to start off the summer and the Ashes is a massive series for us, but the one-day World Cup in March has been a key driver of the team over the past few years after a disappointing result at the 2017 event in England. There's a lot to look forward to over the next few years, including our first Commonwealth Games appearance, so it's a really exciting time to be involved."

Ben Sawyer has also been confirmed as the side's full-time pace bowling coach, working alongside Mott and existing assistant coach, Shelley Nitschke. Sawyer previously held the role in a part-time capacity and re-joins the team having spent the last 12 months as NSW Breakers Assistant Coach and past six seasons as Sydney Sixers Head Coach. The move will see Sawyer depart both Cricket NSW and the Sydney Sixers where he led the side to two WBBL titles.

Speaking on Sawyer's appointment, Oliver said: "Ben re-joins the team after a break that saw him join Cricket NSW and we're really pleased to have him back on board full-time. We had some incredibly strong candidates apply for the role and it was a tough decision, but Ben thoroughly deserves the opportunity having already had such a positive impact in his previous stint with the side.

"He's played a key role in developing what is a world-class bowling group and with over a decade of high-level coaching experience, Ben is a great addition who will complement Matthew, Shelley and the support staff."

This news comes ahead of a massive home summer for Australia, starting with a series against India that includes a historic day-night Test match, and culminating with the Ashes against old foe England. Australia will then cross the Tasman in March for the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand before making its first-ever appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

