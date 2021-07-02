Birmingham Phoenix's Kane Williamson pulls out of the 'Hundred' to manage elbow injury 

By PTI

LONDON: New Zealand's world Test champion skipper Kane Williamson has withdrawn from ECB's inaugural edition of the 'Hundred' due to his recurrent elbow injury which also forced him to miss a Test match against England last month.

Williamson had a GBP 80,000 (USD 110,000) contract with Birmingham Phoenix and had stayed back in the UK after leading his team to the World Test Championship glory against India.

"Williamson, New Zealand's captain, has been managing the injury for the past six months, missing an ODI series against Bangladesh, the start of the IPL and the second Test against England with the same problem," ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The website also stated that Williamson will stay back to mentor the youngsters in the side.

"He is still in the UK following the World Test Championship final and is expected to be involved with the Edgbaston-based team in a mentoring capacity.