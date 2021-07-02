STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Lack of match practice, application let India down: Irfan Pathan on World Test Championship final

Irfan Pathan attributed India's loss in the WTC final against New Zealand at Southampton recently to lack of match practice.

Published: 02nd July 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan (Photo | EPS)

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan attributed India's loss in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton recently to lack of match practice and want of application on part of the batsmen in the second innings.

India lost to the Black Caps by eight wickets in the summit clash. While New Zealand were well acclimatised to the conditions as they played a two-Test series against England, winning 1-0, India only played an intra-squad match.

"By the time we (India) started fielding for the second session, our bowlers were already tired. This happened because India didn't get enough match practice. When a team gets less match practice, they don't have the kind of match fitness required for a particular game. I feel this will improve eventually," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Pathan felt that while the first innings went "great", India's batting in the second was "disappointing".

India were bowled out for 170 in the second innings with no batsman reaching a half-century, which left New Zealand a victory target of 139 on the reserve sixth day.

"Now, if we talk from a proper cricketing point of view -- what went wrong for India? I think the first innings went great, but India's batting in the second innings was disappointing. The ball wasn't swinging as much in the second innings, and Indian batsmen could have batted more responsibly.

"I think India played with fewer batsmen -- which I highlighted before the ICC World Test Championship Final. I feel there was a need for one more batsman in the team. We do not have quality fast-bowling all-rounder -- which New Zealand possesses -- and it is hard to find one," added Pathan.

Pathan also felt that Indian bowlers should concentrate more on their length when bowling in such conditions.

"I think Indian bowlers should've opted for more bouncers -- the way Neil Wagner did. And improvement is required in length because we witnessed a lot of cut shots and back-foot punches from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor."

Williamson and Taylor remained unbeaten on 52 and 47 respectively as they guided New Zealand to victory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irfan Pathan India cricket India vs New Zealand WTC final India vs New Zealand WTC Final WTC World Test Championship World Test Championship Final World Test Championship Final 2021 WTC Final 2021
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp