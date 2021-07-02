STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

PCB announces men's central contracts for 2021-22, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan promoted to category A

The provisional list was then shared with Chief Executive Wasim Khan before it was approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Following the governing board's approval of the 2021-22 fiscal year's budget, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced an enhanced and performance-based central contract list 2021-22 for 20 elite men cricketers, including three emerging cricketers, in which match fee across all formats has been equalised.

The list was finalised by the panel that comprised Director - International Cricket, Zakir Khan, chief selector Muhammad Wasim and Director - High Performance, Nadeem Khan, who also consulted head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as part of the process. The provisional list was then shared with Chief Executive Wasim Khan before it was approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. The 12-month contracts will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Men's central contract list 2021-22 is (reduced from 21 to 20):

Category A -- Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B -- Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah

Category C -- Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir have been offered Emerging Category contracts by PCB.

Upward revisions to the central contracts include a 25 percent increase in Category A retainer; no increase in Test, ODI, and T20I match fee. 25 percent increase in Category B retainer; Test match fee increased by 15 percent, ODI match fee increased by 20 percent, and T20I match fee increased by 25 percent. 25 percent increase in Category C retainer; 34 percent increase in Test match fee, 50 percent increase in ODI match fee, 67 percent increase in T20I match fee. 15 percent increase in Emerging Category retainer; 34 percent increase in Test match fee, 50 percent increase in ODI match fee, 67 percent increase in T20I match fee.

In the central contract list, 2021-22, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Rizwan have been offered Category A. Hasan Ali had missed out on the contract last year due to an injury but following his stellar performance in 2020-21 as well as looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, he has been placed in Category A. Rizwan has been rewarded for his consistent performance across all formats by moving him from Category B to Category A.

Likewise, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Nawaz, and Nauman Ali have also been offered central contracts in recognition of their contributions and performances in the 2020-21 season.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain, who were in the Emerging Category last year, have been promoted to Category C, while youngsters Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir have been placed in Emerging Category.

Players missing out on the central contracts include Asad Shafiq, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, and Usman Shinwari. However, they remain firmly in the selectors' plan for the season ahead and have the opportunity to earn contracts for the 2022-23 season, subject to performances during the 2021-22 season.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a release, "Selecting 20 players amongst a big pool of quality cricketers is always a challenging task. I would like to thank the panel for their diligent work in selecting the 2021-22 central contract list against an agreed criteria. In the new list, we have seen eight new players emerge who have now gained central contracts. Due to the competitive nature of the central contract system nine players who had contracts in 2020-21 have sadly missed out on this occasion. The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PCB Hasan Ali Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Cricket
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp