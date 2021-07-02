STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team starts training in Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team underwent its first training session ahead of the limited series against hosts Sri Lanka from July 13.

Published: 02nd July 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The Indian cricket team on Friday underwent its first training session ahead of the limited series against hosts Sri Lanka from July 13.

India, who have picked a second-string squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday following which they the players quarantined in their room for three days.

The side is being led by senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

The series is India's last before the T20 World Cup in October-November.

The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.

India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

