STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Team became a family': Pakistan coach Misbah grateful for England lockdown experience

Pakistan followed the West Indies in agreeing to tour England at the height of the pandemic as international cricket returned from its Covid-19 enforced suspension.

Published: 02nd July 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

LONDON: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Sunday he believes touring England last year under coronavirus lockdown restrictions helped turn his squad into "a family".

Pakistan followed the West Indies in agreeing to tour England at the height of the pandemic as international cricket returned from its Covid-19 enforced suspension.

Both touring sides found themselves in a 'bio-secure' regime that restricted them to living and training on site at the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford. 

And while conditions have eased now that Pakistan are back in England for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s starting at Durham on Tuesday, Misbah has fond memories of last year's tour.

"As a head coach I would prefer to be in lockdown!," he told reporters.

"To stay together like that helps the team. Get connected, do whatever you do, in the game room, or the team room, together, practising together, having food together, that was amazing.

"One thing obviously was that we were cut off from the outside, from families and everyone else. But that time, the whole team became a family and that actually helped us," added the former Pakistan batsman and captain.

Unlike last year, where Pakistan's matches were played behind closed doors, their upcoming fixtures are set to take place in front of spectators, with the aim of 50 percent capacity as part of the UK Government's events research programme.

"Overall, when there are spectators and atmosphere in the ground it is better. From the mental side, I think players will be a bit more relaxed," he said.

"I can feel that the situation is a bit more normal than last time. The grounds were totally empty then, we couldn't go outside our hotels, just into the ground and hotel rooms. In that regard, this time will be better."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Misbah-ul-Haq England Lockdown UK Lockdown
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp