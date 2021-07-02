YSCA Trophy final at Chepauk on Aug 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Comrades CC will take on AVM Rajeswari at GE T&D ‘A’ grounds in the inaugural match of the 51st All-India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament to be played from July 3. The tournament will see around 40 teams vying for top honours.

Freyer International Logistics, Income Tax RC, Loyola College, Gurunanak College, RKM Vivekananda College, Avichi College, AVM Rajeswari MHSS are some of the prominent teams in the fray. This is the only tournament in which all teams affiliated to the TNCA including First Division teams, business houses, teams affiliated to districts can take part. The final is slated to be held on August 1 at MAC Stadium.

Cricket tourney

The Harrington Cricket Academy will be organising a state level U-15 round-robin league tournament for coaching academies and clubs. The tournament will start on July 8 at Reddy Cricket Academy grounds.