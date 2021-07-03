STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England name unchanged 16-player squad for ODIs against Pakistan

England and Wales Cricket Board named an unchanged 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

England Cricket Team

England Cricket Team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday named an unchanged 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

England will play Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will begin on July 8 and the third and final match will be played on July 13.

Somerset batsman Tom Banton will remain with the squad after joining up for the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday.

"England will name their squad for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan later this month," ECB said in an official statement.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and currently, two teams (Pakistan and Australia) are tied on 40 points, with the Green Army on the third spot because of a better net run-rate.

England is leading the table with 60 points under their belt and Bangladesh has grabbed the second spot with 50 points.

England ODI squad for Pakistan series: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England vs Pakistan England vs Pakistan ODI Series England vs Pakistan Series
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp