STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England third ODI: Mithali Raj​ wins toss, opts to field

Mithali Raj-led India won the toss and opted to field in the third and final ODI against England at the New Road, Worcester.

Published: 03rd July 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

The third ODI between India and England will be 47-overs per side game.

The third ODI between India and England will be 47-overs per side game. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WORCESTER: Mithali Raj-led India won the toss and opted to field in the third and final ODI against England here at the New Road, Worcester, on Saturday.

The match will be getting off to a delayed start due to rain and as a result, the third and final ODI will now be 47-overs per side game.

England made no changes to their line-up from the second ODI and the hosts have opted to go in with the winning formula. The visitors led by Mithali also fielded an unchanged XI from the last game.

Sophia Dunkley played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs off 81 balls to help England defeat India by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series.

With this win, England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav

England playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mithali Raj India vs England India vs England Womens Cricket India vs England ODI Series India vs England Series India vs England Third ODI
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp