I don't seek validation from people: Mithali Raj

Vivek Krishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid all the runs that Mithali Raj has tirelessly racked up for India – a record tally of 10,337 runs to be precise across all three formats – one of the criticisms she has had to endure of late has been around her strike-rate in limited-overs cricket.

She is as dependable a batter as they come, but her inability to accelerate at times tends to cause difficulty for a team heavily reliant on her. In the third ODI against England women on Saturday, she showed that her experience is still invaluable as an unbeaten 75 steered the team home in a tricky run chase.

Mithali is aware of the criticism that comes her way but maintains that she is fulfilling the role assigned to her.

“I do read the criticism about my strike rate. But I don't seek validation from people. I have played for a long time and know that I have a certain responsibility in the team. I don't look to please people. When you are chasing a target, you pick on certain bowlers and choose areas you want to hit. Because I am in good flow, the rest of the batting revolves around me,” Mithali said after a satisfying win in the third ODI.

The 38-year-old is in the final stages of a distinguished 22-year international career and has said that the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand will be her swansong. Even though there are just a few months left before the 50-over event, Mithali feels there is still ‘room for improvement’ in her batting.

“It has not been an easy journey. There have been challenges. I have always believed that challenges have a purpose. There were times when I wanted to give up for various reasons, but something kept me going. The hunger to score runs for India has never dried up. There is still room for some improvement in my batting. I am working on those areas. I know I have a few months left for the WC, and there are a few dimensions I would like to add to my batting,” she revealed.