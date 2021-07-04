STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mithali Raj's records are here to stay, says Ex-India captain Shantha Rangaswamy

Mithali scored her fourth successive half century on Saturday to lead India to a consolation victory over England in the third ODI.

Published: 04th July 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Mithali Raj

India skipper Mithali Raj (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday called Mithali Raj the "Sachin Tendulkar" of women's cricket and said her record of being the highest run-getter in the game is here to stay.

Mithali, who is already the leading run getter in ODIs, on Saturday surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run getter across formats.

They are the only two women cricketers who have more than 10000 runs.

India's Test and ODI captain averages a staggering 51.80 in the 50-over format.

"Her records speak for themselves. What she has achieved is comparable to the achievements of the great Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. It is safe to say that she will be lonely at the top for a long time. I don't see her record being broken anytime soon," Shantha, who is also a BCCI Apex Council member, told PTI.

Mithali scored her fourth successive half century on Saturday to lead India to a consolation victory over England in the third ODI.

ALSO READ: I wanted to be there and win the game for team, says Mithali Raj after record-breaking innings

Along with the rest of the batting line-up, her strike rate too was questioned but Shantha feels the criticism was uncalled for.

"Strike rate only comes into the picture when you are doing well as a batting group. Barring yesterday, she hardly had any support in the series. If she wasn't around, the team would have struggled to reach even 200," said the former India skipper.

On India's batting woes, Shantha feels all-rounder Deepti Sharma can be a good number three, a position occupied by Punam Raut in the opening game before Jemimah Rodrigues replaced her for the remaining two games.

However, the 20-year-old too failed to make an impact and averages less than 20 in 21 ODIs.

"She is still very young. I would have said time to look beyond her if she was 10 years older. I hope she finds the runs soon," said Shantha referring to Jemimah.

"I also feel (Poonam) Raut, who did very well against South Africa, should be persisted with but if they strongly feel to change the number 3 slot, Deepti is a good choice."

On India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has not had much to show since her exploits in the the 2017 World Cup, Shantha added: "She is yet to realise her potential.

She needs to address her shot selection.

"If she can find a way to bat for 25-30 overs, she can score a hundred. She is that good a player but her lean patch has gone on for far too long."

Harmanpreet fell to a reverse sweep on Saturday while Jemimah perished attempting a guide towards third man.

"The nonsense shots needs to be avoided. There are other ways to rotate strike than guiding it to third man," Shantha added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shantha Rangaswamy Mithali Raj
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp