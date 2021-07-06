STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID fallout: Sri Lanka cricketers to be in bubble as soon as they land back from England

The move comes after three England players and four members of the support staff tested positive for the virus after the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday.

Published: 06th July 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Perera, front right, walks off the field with his teammates. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan cricketers will head straight into a bio-bubble ahead of their limited-overs series against India after landing back from England, where the players they competed against have been quarantined following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team.

India and Sri Lanka are due to square off in an ODI and T20 series starting July 13.

"The Sri Lankan team will reach Colombo today itself and enter another bubble after one round of RT PCR test. Even after completion of tour on Sunday, the team had an RT PCR test in UK before boarding the flight," a Sri Lanka Cricket official told PTI.

"Since the India series is starting in a week no one is going home. It's bubble to bubble transfer. However if anyone tests positive, usual protocol of testing and isolation would follow," he added.

This was after three England players and four members of the support staff tested positive for the virus after the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday.

The squad has been placed in isolation from that day onwards, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Their six-match limited-overs series against Pakistan is, however, going ahead, as scheduled on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes will be leading an altogether new team that will be announced later on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bio-bubble Coronavirus COVID-19 Sri Lanka Cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp