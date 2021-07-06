STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Sean Williams, Craig Ervine in quarantine; to miss one-off Test against Bangladesh

Brendan Taylor, who is likely to lead the side, said the absence of the duo would provide a chance for the newcomers to prove themselves.

Zimbabwe cricketer Sean Williams (C) (File | AFP)

By PTI

HARARE: Zimbabwean cricketers Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have been ruled out of the one-off Test against Bangladesh starting here on Wednesday after close contact with coronavirus-positive family members forced them into quarantine.

"Sean Williams and Craig Ervine, part of Zimbabwe's 20-man squad announced last week, could not join the squad," Zimbabwe Cricket media manager Darlington Majonga was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"They had to self-isolate after both came into contact with family members who tested positive for Covid. According to national health protocols, they had to self-isolate."

"We are missing a few experienced players but we have some young and exciting players coming through," Taylor said.

"It is a great opportunity for them to see where they stand. It is an exciting time for Zimbabwe cricket."

Four uncapped players, including opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga and batters Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers were named in the squad last week.

