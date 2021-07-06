STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Australia, 15 others express interest to host ICC white-ball events during next cycle

The BCCI last month decided to bid for three global events -- including two World Cups in shorter formats -- during the next cycle that starts from 2024.

ICC

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

DUBAI: India, Australia and England are among 17 member nations to have expressed interest in hosting ICC white-ball events during the next eight-year tournament cycle from 2024-2031, the game's global governing body said on Monday.

As per a PTI report, the BCCI last month decided to bid for three global events -- including two World Cups in shorter formats -- during the next cycle that starts from 2024, but the Indian board is not keen on paying any hosting fee.

There will also be an issue of tax waiver which BCCI needs to get from its own government to host any ICC event.

The BCCI took the decision during its last Emergent Apex Council meeting.

It was learnt that the BCCI would bid for one Champions Trophy, a T20 World Cup and a 50-over World Cup.

Following the expansion to its event programme in the next cycle, the International Cricket Council has commenced the process to identify the hosts for men's white-ball events to be held post 2023.

The hosting of the ICC World Test Championship Final, the ICC women's and under-19 events in the new cycle will be determined in a separate process that will get underway later this year, the ICC said in a press release.

Eight men's ODI and T20 events, comprising two men's ODI World Cups, four men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies, will be staged from 2024-2031 cycle and the members were invited to submit a preliminary technical proposal as a potential host.

This included individual country submissions as well as joint proposals.

Initial submissions have been received from Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Namibia, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, UAE, USA and Zimbabwe.

ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "We are delighted with the response from our Members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023.

This process gives us an opportunity to extend our range of hosts and grow interest in cricket worldwide reaching more fans whilst creating a long-term legacy for the sport.

"Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world and ICC events have a proven track record of bringing significant economic and social benefits for host counties."

"These events provide hosts with a wonderful opportunity to work closely with local communities to grow the game whilst supporting economic and social development public policy goals."

Recently the ICC had announced that the Champions Trophy, which hasn't been held after 2017 in England, will be revived during the next FTP cycle and accordingly India has decided to bid for it.

Allardice added, "We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where Members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC Board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year."

