STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mithali Raj reclaims number one spot in ICC ODI rankings after over three years

She struck 72 and 59 in the first two ODIs in UK and then guided India to a four-wicket victory in the final match with an unbeaten 75, gaining four spots to reach the top of the ladder.

Published: 06th July 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

India Women's Mithali Raj in action against England during the One Day International cricket match at the The County Ground in Taunton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday reclaimed the number one spot in the women's ODI rankings after more than three years following a stellar show in the three-match series against England.

India lost the series 1-2 but the 38-year-old Raj hit a half-century in each of the contest.

She struck 72 and 59 in the first two ODIs and then guided India to a four-wicket victory in the final match of the series with an unbeaten 75, gaining four spots to reach the top of the ladder.

She last occupied the top spot in February 2018.

The first time she reached number one position was in April 2005 after scoring an unbeaten 91 against New Zealand at the World Cup in Potchefstroom and the difference of more than 16 years at No.1 is the largest for any woman batter.

England's Janette Brittin was number one for the first time in 1984 and the last time in 1995, while New Zealand's Debbie Hockley is the only other female batter to have been No.1 more than 10 years apart, first achieving the feat in 1987 and for the final time in 1997.

Big-hitting India opener Shafali Verma's scores of 44 and 19 in the last two ODIs of the series saw her gain 49 places to reach 71st position while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is up four places to 53rd.

In the bowlers' list, all-rounder Deepti Sharma is up one place to 12th after finishing with figures of three for 47 in the final match.

For England, opener Lauren Winfield-Hill has advanced 14 places to 41st position with scores of 42 and 36 while Sophia Dunkley has soared 80 places to 76th after scoring 73 not out and 28.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues her ascent, gaining four places to reach a career-best sixth position among bowlers after returning with figures of three for 33 and two for 36.

Kate Cross' haul of five for 34 in the second match of the series has helped her reach 18th position from 25th.

Nat Sciver and Sarah Glenn have both moved up one place to reach 22nd and 43rd positions, respectively.

In the Women's T20I Player Rankings, Pakistan spinner Nida Dar, who became the first woman from her country to the milestone of a 100 T20I wickets, has gained six spots to reach 15th position after finishing with four wickets in a three-match series against the West Indies.

For the West Indies, Shamilia Cornell has moved up 14 slots to 27th place while captain Stafanie Taylor has advanced 10 places to reach 42nd position after claiming a hat-trick and finishing with four for 17 in the last match.

Fatima Sana is up 85 places to 94th.

Among batters, Chedean Nation has progressed 17 places to 61st and Kycia Knight 20 places to 71st.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mithali Raj women's ODI rankings ICC ODI rankings
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp