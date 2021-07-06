STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

UK lifts all Covid restrictions; India, England Test series to mark return of capacity crowd

Published: 06th July 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand supporters cheer for their team during the sixth day of the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The upcoming Test series between India and England is set to be played in front of capacity crowds after the UK government announced the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions on the gathering of people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed that all legal COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks and limit on crowd at indoor, outdoor and sports events, will come to an end on July 19.

"We will remove all legal limits on the numbers of meeting indoors and outdoors," Johnson was quoted as saying by 'Sky Sports'.

"We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs. We will lift the limit on number of visitors to care homes and number of people attending concerts, theatres and sports events," he added.

"We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus."

The five-Test series between India and England starts at Nottingham on August 4.

Currently, the Indian players are on a break and will reassemble on July 14.

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was played in front a limited crowd at Southampton last month with the upper attendance limit capped at 4,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England England Tour UK Coronavirus UK COVID restrictions COVID-19 cricket fans
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp