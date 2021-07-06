STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vetrivel bowls MAS to victory in YSCA Trophy

S Praveen Kumar 52 came in handy for Chengai Kings CC to beat United Indians CC by one wicket in a Second Division match of the CDCA league at Sumangali grounds.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on I Vetrivel’s 4/18 MAS CC defeated Korattur CC by two wickets in the 51st All-India YSCA trophy tournament. In another match the tie between YSCA ‘A’ and Lusraj CC ended in a tie with both teams making 132 runs. Since YSCA lost lesser number of wickets they were declared winners.

Brief scores: Lusuraj 132/6 in 20 ovs (Sakthi 65, V Sriram 3/19) tied with YSCA ‘A’ 132/4 in 20 ovs (Rakesh Kumar 41, Siddarth 38). MoM: V Sriram. Korattur CC 94 in 20.3 ovs (I Vetrivel 4/18) lost to MAS CC 99/8 in 21 ovs. MoM: I Vetrivel. YSCA ‘B’ 140/8 in 25 ovs (Vineet Lakhani 35, Ranjith kumar 38, S Daniel 34, S Shravan 4/17) bt EPF RC 78 all out in 22.5 ovs (S Sakthi 3/7, T Hariharan 3/15). MoM: S Sakthi. KVS and Co 134/5 in 25 ovs (Vedanth kumar 27) bt MCC (Ranipet ) 129/9 in 25 ovs (Shankar27, Vikram 25, Kabilan 30). MoM: Pradeep.

Praveen shines
Brief scores: First Division: Alagesan CC 132 in 27.5 ovs (B Suriya 3/30, S Vigneshwaran 4/21) lost to SKMT CC 134/5 in 17.1 ovs (R Karthikeyan 57). Second Division: OZ Sports CC 132 in 28.1 ovs (R Yogender Sharma 3/29) lost to Reddy CC 137/4 in 23.4 ovs (Harish Sasi Kumar 48), United Indians CC 174/4 in 30 ovs (G Lokesh 53) lost to Chengai Kings CC in 175/9 in 30 ovs (S Praveen Kumar 52, S Mohan Raj 4/43), Sumangali CC 83 in 20.4 ovs (V Vijaykrishna 3/21) lost to Mamallapuram CC 86/1 in 13.4 ovs (A Vijaykumar 48 n.o.), Kovalam CC 186 in 30 ovs (E Aravindan 52, D Mohan Raj 4/26, D Seethapathy 3/35) lost to Challengers  CC 188/8 in 29.5 ovs (G Vignesh 77).

