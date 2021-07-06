Will continue playing in my style against Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav

Vivek Krishnan By

CHENNAI: It’s just been a total of three T20Is that Suryakumar Yadav has so far played for India – in the series against England in March – but there’s already a sense of assurance about the attributes that he brings to the table.

In an Indian batting unit that can be a bit too conventional in comparison to evolving T20 standards, his attacking instinct brings much-needed verve to the line-up and keeps opposition bowlers on their toes. As the Indian team – which wears a potent look despite Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘second-string’ barb – gears up for three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Colombo in preparation for the T20 World Cup, Yadav will be one of the players that the team management will keep a close eye on.

He made an excellent impression in his debut T20I series against England and has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians in the IPL but knows that he cannot let his guard down when the competition for places is so intense. It does bring extra pressure, but the Mumbaikar says ‘there’s no fun if there is no pressure’.

“The England series was completely different. You have to start from scratch again. This is a different series, but the challenge remains the same – I’ve to go out and perform the same way that I did. So, pressure will be there but if there's no pressure, there's no fun. It'll be a great challenge and I am really looking forward to it,” he told reporters during an interaction on Tuesday.

While attacking players often have to walk a tightrope between their natural game and finding consistency, the 30-year-old seems to have distinct clarity about his approach with the bat. It is the kind of uncluttered mindset that India will need if they are to win the T20 World Cup.

“I will do the same thing that I have been doing for my franchise back in the IPL. Even in my debut series (against England), I did not do anything different. I have been enjoying that (attacking) role really well in whatever position they tell me to bat. I will stay the same,” he exuded confidence.

For Yadav, the limited-overs tour is his first experience of playing under coach Rahul Dravid. The former India captain’s calm demeanour is one of his many virtues and it seems to be rubbing off on the team.

“This is my first tour with him, but I've heard from many players that he’s very calm and composed when it comes to this role. The atmosphere of the team is very relaxed,” said Yadav.

‘Hardik can be expected to bowl’

Hardik Pandya’s bowling workload has had to be carefully managed ever since he suffered a back injury three years ago, but the 27-year-old seems set to bowl in the series against Sri Lanka. While he did not deliver a single ball in the IPL and bowled in only a few games in the home series against England, Yadav informed that his teammate has been bowling regularly at the nets in Sri Lanka.

“He bowled in our intra-squad game and is bowling in the nets. It is a very good sign. It is his and the team management’s call on how they want to go about it,” he said.