Rashid Khan to captain Afghanistan ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Rashid, who is ranked world no 2 among bowlers in T20Is, had earlier declined Afghanistan's T20I captaincy, saying that he believes he is more valuable as a player than as a leader.

Published: 07th July 2021 02:30 PM

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was appointed captain of Afghanistan's T20 team keeping the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in UAE from October 17 to November 14 in mind.

Left-handed batsman Najibullah Zadran was appointed as the vice-captain of the team.

"All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan. Meanwhile Najibullah Zadran has been appointed the National Team's Vice-captain for the format," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game , was selected by senior ACB leadership led by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai, for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the National team over the years."

In 2019, the 22-year-old was named captain across format in July but was later replaced by Asghar Afghan in December following Afghanistan's loss to West Indies in a one-off Test and ODI series.

Afghanistan has been clubbed with England, India and South Africa in group B for the T20 World Cup 2021.

The remaining two teams will be chosen from the Qualifiers.

The 2021 edition of the tournament was recently shifted to UAE from India due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

