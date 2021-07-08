STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We are walking out there as the No 1 team: Ben Stokes ahead of rookie England's Pakistan series

Stokes was originally left out of the squad to focus on his recovery from a finger operation.

Published: 08th July 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday implored England's makeshift one-day squad to grab the unexpected opportunity with both hands and play with "a smile on our face" following a sudden COVID-19 outbreak in the main team.

World Cup final hero Stokes will lead a hurriedly-assembled side comprising nine uncapped players in the ODI series against Pakistan after the original squad was forced into isolation following a COVID-19 outbreak just 48 hours before Thursday's opening match in Cardiff.

Stokes was originally left out of the squad to focus on his recovery from a finger operation.

"The one thing that I told myself to make sure that I told the team, is that although this has been a very quick turnaround of events, in terms of having to pick a new squad, no matter what name is on the back of the England shirt we are walking out there as the No 1 team," said Stokes.

"That's an exciting thing to say you are a part of, whether you are an experienced player, a young player or someone who has come into the group for the first time.

"Situations like these are so rare. You've got an opportunity here to represent your country and let's all just do it with a big smile on our face and just enjoy it as much as we can as a group."

Though lacking in experience, Stokes expects the new unit to be "very" competitive.

"One of the reasons for County Cricket is to put your name in the hat for an England call up -- although you don't normally go picking 16 new players in a space of a couple of days! "The guys who have been picked have put their hand up in county cricket and deserve to be in this situation, albeit through extreme circumstances. But everyone warrants their place in the squad."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was forced to name an entirely different side after seven members of the England contingent -- three cricketers and four from the team management -- tested positive for the virus.

The ECB said over the weekend they were keen not to press Stokes back into international duty too quickly.

But things suddenly took a dramatic turn.

"It was the last call I was expecting, late in the evening. Spoons (head coach Chris Silverwood) straight up asked me the question 'Can you come and do it?'."

After the call happened my wife sent me a screenshot of an article saying 'England aren't going to rush Ben Stokes back'.

It's one of these situations that's an example of 'if you don't laugh you'll cry'.

"But it was like when I came back for Durham a bit earlier, my job needed me to do something, so I had to stand up and do that. It's the same with this, it's earlier than planned from a medical and fitness point of view but when a job comes and calls you, you need to stand up and make yourself available," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Stokes England Cricket Team England vs Pakistan
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp