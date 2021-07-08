STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies, Australia look for momentum ahead of crucial World T20

Title-holders for the global tournament set for October-November in the United Arab Emirates, the Caribbean side started a home run of 15 T20Is with a 3-2 loss to South Africa in Grenada.

Published: 08th July 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies players take part in a training session two days ahead of the first T20I between Australia and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

GROS ISLET: West Indies and Australia commence a five-match Twenty20 series on Friday under lights at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia with both teams in pursuit of a winning momentum as the countdown to the World T20 continues.

Title-holders for the global tournament set for October-November in the United Arab Emirates, the Caribbean side started a home run of 15 T20Is with a 3-2 loss to South Africa in Grenada.

That highlighted their continuing challenges of coping with high-quality spin bowling while conceding a high proportion of scoreless deliveries in their five innings.

This series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals against the Aussies in Barbados, after which Pakistan come to the region for another five-match T20I series, also to be played in Bridgetown.

For Australia, whose best effort in the World T20 was as beaten finalists to England in the 2010 event in the West Indies, this assignment follows consecutive narrow series losses in England, at home to India and in New Zealand.

That last campaign was almost five months ago and with the visitors missing a number of key performers like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, this series represents an ideal opportunity for some of the fringe players to make a strong claim for inclusion in the World T20 squad.

Those seeking to make an impression include all-rounder Dan Christian, who was among the runs with a score of 47 in an intra-squad warm-up fixture at the match venue on Monday.

"Everyone had a good hit, bowlers had a good bowl and we got to see what conditions will be like, so all-in-all a pretty successful night," was Christian's assessment of the workout ahead of what is expected to be his first appearance in national colours for four years.

Should the pitches for the five matches behave similarly as for that warm-up hit-out then the West Indies can expect to face another searching examination of the adaptability of their batsmen who failed on three occasions against South Africa to reach targets just below 170.

That series reinforced shortcomings in the home side which head coach Phil Simmons hopes can be corrected in the coming days.

"We've got to think a little bit more. We've got to be smarter in our cricket – smarter especially in that seven to 14-over period," said Simmons. 

West Indies are expected to stick with the nucleus of the squad which faced the South Africans while the Australians' biggest challenge appears to be establishing a settled middle-order given the absence of so many regular names.

With the series being played in the one of the rainiest months of the year in the Caribbean, there is no guarantee that the matches will not be significantly impacted by the elements.

However, both teams remain hopeful of getting enough action in which would assist in formulating their World T20 squads three months away from the main event.

Teams (probable): West Indies – Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Kevin Sinclair.

Australia – Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Ashton Turner, Dan Christian, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World T20 Daren Sammy Stadium West Indies vs Australia
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp