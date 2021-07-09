STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bowling in ODIs against Sri Lanka will boost Kuldeep and Chahal's confidence: Laxman

A vital cog of the Indian bowling attack in limited-overs cricket in the lead-up to the 50-over World Cup in 2019, the two wrist spinners have seen their stocks decline recently.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal must feature in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as bowling in the three matches will help the spin duo regain confidence.

"I would like to see them play in three ODIs, because there are six spinners as you rightly mentioned. I think in ODIs, each bowler will get to play 10 overs," Laxman said during Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"So, the more overs they bowl, the more success they have, they will get back the confidence -- especially Kuldeep Yadav."

"Chahal is a successful and experienced bowler, he is high on confidence and a very important member, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. I think Kuldeep requires to get his confidence back," he added.

Praising Suryakumar Yadav, Laxman, who featured in 134 Tests, 86 ODIs for India, said the 30-year-old right-hander has the potential to be a part of the World T20 squad.

"I was excited seeing the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3. His first scoring shot in international cricket, that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, shows the kind of confidence, the talent and the skill he possesses - this is a great opportunity! "I want him to play all six matches because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned. I want him to grow and gain the confidence of scoring runs, even at the international level," he added.

India are set to take on hosts Sri Lanka in a limited over series, comprising ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 13.

