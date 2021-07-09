STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Covid cases push back the India-Sri Lanka series by few days

The series, which was originally scheduled to begin on July 13 in Colombo with the first of the three ODIs, is now expected to begin on July 17, provided there are no further setbacks.

Published: 09th July 2021 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and his teammates look on as Rohit Sharma waits for 3rd umpire'a decision on his dismissal during an ODI match

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and his teammates look on as Rohit Sharma waits for 3rd umpire'a decision on his dismissal during an ODI match. (File photo| PTI)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As expected, India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka was pushed back by four days on Friday due to the emergence of Covid-19 positive cases in the host's camp.

The series, which was originally scheduled to begin on July 13 in Colombo with the first of the three ODIs, is now expected to begin on July 17, provided there are no further setbacks.

"The series has been rescheduled and is expected to start from July 17 now. We are negotiating with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and announce the new schedule soon," a Sri Lanka Cricket office-bearer confirmed to this daily. India, led by opener Shikhar Dhawan, is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the series.

As per the original schedule, the 50-overs matches were scheduled on July 13, 16 and 18 followed by T20Is on July 21, 23 and 25. It is learnt that the ODIs are now scheduled for July 17, 19, and 21 while the T20Is will be played on July 24, 25, and 27.

The first real concerns emerged after seven members in the England squad -- Sri Lanka's opponent's last week — tested Covid-19 positive a day after the conclusion of the limited-overs series. As a precaution measure, Sri Lanka placed their squad in quarantine till July 12, but two days after arriving in Colombo, their batting coach Grant Flower tested positive on Thursday. The situation turned grim when data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive on Friday.

Three bio-bubbles

Sources also confirmed that the SLC has created three bio-bubbles to ensure the series goes on even if its first-choice players remain unavailable. While two bubbles are set up in two separate hotels in Colombo, the third one is created in Dambulla where around 70 players are training.

"A total of six players from 12, who did not travel to England, were already included in the proposed squad. If the need arises, more will be included from the group training in Dambulla," said sources. England too fielded a whole new squad handing debuts to nine uncapped players following the virus outbreak ahead of the ongoing series against Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka vs India coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp