Big win for Venkatesan CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-Centuries by PR Murali Krishna (65 n.o.) and T Pravin (60) helped Venkatesan CC thrash Krish CC by eight wickets in a First Divison league match of the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association at Sumangali grounds, Santhoshapuram.

Brief scores: First Division: Parasuraman Memorial CC 132 all out in 28.1 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 71, Syed Imran Ahmed 3/33, S Beaulet Julin 3/32) lost to RKS CC 133/5 in 23.2 ovs; Krish CC 160 all out in 24 ovs (S Karthikeyan 59, S Aravin Kumar 3/12, S Sethupathi 3/31, D Parthiban 3/41) lost to Venkatesan CC 161/2 in 21 ovs (PR Murali Krishna 65 n.o.,T Pravin 60). Second Division: Sumangali CC 165/8 in 30 ovs (K Jagadeesh 42, R Alexander 3/35) lost to Medavakkam CC 167/9 in 30 ovs (Ponmari Muthu 64, K Jagadeesh 4/49); Challengers CC 172/7 in 30 ovs (L Udhaya Kumar 42) lost to All stars CC 176/4 in 27 ovs (B Isthiaq Ahmed 69); The Cricketers Club 111 all out in 25.5 ovs (SH Fiyaz 45, R Sharik Khouse 4/14, V Vijay Krishna 3/11) lost to Mamallapuram CC 112/2 in 15.2 ovs; Air warriors CC 174/9 in 30 ovs (T Tejeshwara 58, V Logeswaran 57, V Arjun 4/49, S Subramaniyam 3/38) bt Sivaji CC 139 all out in 27.5 ovs (A Aasrit 6/25).

Cricket tourney

The GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament organised by MS Gurummurthy of YSCA will begin on July 10. The tournament will be played on league-cum-knock-out basis with a 30-over per innings format. YSCA will take on Vestige Marketing at GE T&D ‘B’ grounds in the inaugural match here on Saturday.

Cricket coaching camp

Little Stars Cricket Academy will conduct its annual cricket coaching camp during weekends for boys and girls starting from Saturday at OCF cricket grounds, Giri Nagar, Avadi. For further details please contact: 9840482220; 9500142623.