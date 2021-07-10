Catch of the Year: India lauds all-rounder Harleen Deol for her stunning effort against England

By ANI

NEW DELHI: ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday praised all-rounder Harleen Deol for taking a stunning catch against England in the first T20I and she also credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for making the Indian side more agile on the field.

"Witness to this screamer by @imharleenDeol last evening. Great athleticism and presence of mind. Also, credit to the fielding coach @Im_AbhaySharma who ensures we toil hard on the ground with some smart fielding drills," tweeted Mithali.

India might have lost the first T20I against England, but Harleen's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the sports lovers as she pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Amy Jones.

In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a sensational effort. Having caught the ball, she realised that the momentum would be taking her over the ropes. The presence of mind from the cricketer saw her throw the ball up in the air and dive back to complete the catch.

Harleen has been gaining accolades for her agility on the field ever since the video of the catch was uploaded on social media. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also took a stunning catch to dismiss inform Natalie Sciver in the 19th over. Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones smashed 55 and 43 runs respectively as England defeated India in the rain-curtailed first T20I on Friday.

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here... pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said the catch will be remembered for a "long long time."

"Brilliant catch @imharleenDeol! You literally 'caught' a billion people by surprise, going to remember this one for a long long time!" Anurag tweeted.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was left "amazed" by Harleen's presence of mind on the field during the first T20I. "Amazing! Women are just the best!" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma also praised Harleen for an "amazing catch". "What an amazing catch by #HarleenDeol," Rekha tweeted.

While BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia termed Harleen's catch as "one of the best fielding moments", PC Mohan praised the woman cricketer for grabbing a stunner.

"This is easily one of the best fielding moments ever! Truly incredible #HarleenDeol! @BCCIWomen," Scindia tweeted.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, lauded Harleen for an "epic" catch.

"Epic ! What an amazing catch by #HarleenDeol," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "The result didn't go our way today but here is something special from the game."

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar hailed Harleen for the "brilliant" catch. "That was a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said it was as good a catch as one will ever see in cricket. "As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class," Laxman tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Harleen for her "simply outstanding" effort on the field to dismiss Jones. "Take a bow @imharleenDeol that's simply outstanding keep it up," Harbhajan tweeted.