Pakistan's Wahab Riaz will know about England visit for The Hundred next week

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's experienced fast bowler, Wahab Riaz, will know next week when he can go to England again to participate in the inaugural tournament, The Hundred, a brainchild of the English cricket board.

Wahab was denied entry into the United Kingdom after reaching there without a valid work permit.

"My work permit number has been issued but I will know by next week when I can leave again when I get my proper work permit visa," Wahab said.

The pacer, currently out of the Pakistan team, said a misunderstanding over the visa had caused the problem for him and he was sent back from the airport.

Wahab was signed on as a replacement for Shaheen Shah Afridi by the Birmingham Phoenix franchise.

Shaheen, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir were the Pakistani players signed up for the tournament, but the first two are now unavailable due to national duty with the Pakistan team in the West Indies.