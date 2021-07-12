STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly moves HC for enforcement of 2018 arbitration award

The former Team India captain has sought that the two companies be directed to disclose their assets and on Monday.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has approached the Bombay High Court seeking that the 2018 order of an arbitration tribunal that awarded him a compensation payable by his former management companies, Percept Talent Management Ltd and Percept D Mark (India) Ltd, be enforced.

The former Team India captain has sought that the two companies be directed to disclose their assets and on Monday, Percept Talent Management and Percept D Mark told a single bench presided over by Justice AK Menon that they will do so by July 20.

The total money to be paid by the two companies, according to the retired cricketer, is more than Rs 36 crore, which includes around Rs 14.50 crore original compensation plus interest accumulated on it for non-payment.

As an interim relief, Ganguly has also sought that the companies be restrained from carrying out any transactions on their properties.

Ganguly, in his plea, raised concern that the directors of the companies had siphoned off funds from their accounts to other firms.

Advocate Shardul Singh, appearing for the companies, said they will disclose the assets by July 20.

As per a HC order, the arbitration between the parties arose out of a "Player Representation Agreement" through which the respondent companies were to act as as the exclusive manager for Ganguly.

After disputes arose between the parties, the agreement was terminated and Ganguly invoked the arbitration clause in the pact.

The arbitration led to an award through which the respondent companies were directed to pay Ganguly a sum of Rs.

14,49,91,000 with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from November 21, 2007, till the realization of the payment.

A little over Rs 2 crore was paid by the companies, as per Ganguly's counsels.

And the amount which is due currently is over Rs 36 crore, his plea stated.

Ganguly, therefore, filed an execution application before the High Court for realisation of the balance amount of the total compensation along with interest.

The HC will hear the plea further on July 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Sourav Ganguly Bombay High Court Percept Talent Management Ltd
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp