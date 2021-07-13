STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreyas Iyer, Arjun Tendulkar included in players selected for fitness camp by MCA

Shreyas Iyer had last week said that he would be available for the Delhi Capitals when the IPL 2021 season resumes in the UAE in September.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who is on the road to recovery after shoulder surgery, has been named in a list of 45 cricketers announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for a fitness camp ahead of the domestic season.

Iyer had sustained a shoulder injury during the ODI series against England and after that he underwent surgery. As a result of this, he was also ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which will now be completed in UAE.

Apart from Iyer, the MCA has included India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Arjun Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Ghulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Anand Yalvigi and Mr. Prasad Desai has selected the following players for the fitness camp," MCA said in a statement.

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time," the board informed.

Coming back to Iyer, the right-handed batsman had last week said he would be available for the Delhi Capitals when the IPL 2021 season resumes in the UAE in September.

The remaining half of the 14th edition of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

Selected players: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani.

