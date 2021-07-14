Class of 83 loses its unsung hero 

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India cricketer and national selector Yashpal Sharma (66) passed away on Tuesday sending shock waves in the cricketing fraternity in India. A gutsy middle-order batsman, he was part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team and ended up being the team’s second-highest run-scorer.

His gutsy 89 against West Indies in their first match of the World Cup had set the tone for India and he followed it up with a match-winning knock of 61 against England in the semifinal. The six off Bob Willis, when the match was in the balance, had tilted the momentum in favour of India and remains one of the ever-lasting memories of the World Cup.

After retirement, Yashpal even took to umpiring and commentary, before being appointed a national selector. He was part of the committee that picked the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. An affable man, who largely kept to himself, he was a teetotaler and remained a vegetarian and was considered among the most fittest Indian cricketers.

Yashpal died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning at the age of 66. Yashpal is survived by wife, two daughters, and a son. Former India captain K Srikkanth was at a loss of words to describe the loss of his dear friend. Just before the lockdown last year the 1983 World Cup-winning team members met often for the shooting and promotion of the film 83, which is yet to release.

“I was really shocked to hear the news. Never expected this as Yashpal was always fit. He was a nice human being and a gritty player. He was an excellent cricketer and may his soul rest in peace. I convey my condolences to his wife and other family members,” said a visibly shocked Srikkanth.

Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs. In 42 ODIs he made 883 runs. He also picked up one wicket each in the two formats to his credit.

The Punjab-born player will be remembered for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in 1983 at Old Trafford. As a Test cricketer, his best was in India vs England series in 1981-82. Yashpal scored 140 in the Chennai Test sharing a record 316-run stand with Gundappa Viswanath who made 222. The two batted throughout the second day’s play.

Yashpal enjoyed a stint as a national selector on several occasions. He was first appointed as a national selector in the early 2000s and was part of the committee which gave MS Dhoni his maiden India call-up in 2004. Yashpal was also part of the selection panel that picked the 2011 World Cup squad which India won under Dhoni’s leadership in Mumbai.