STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Misbah ul Haq says series whitewash by weakened England has 'unsettled' Pakistan

England announced an overhauled 16-member squad for the series after Covid-19 cases in its original squad forced the players into quarantine.

Published: 14th July 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

England's Saqib Mahmood, center, celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Saud Shakeel LBW during the first one day international cricket match between England and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Beleaguered Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq on Wednesday admitted that the 0-3 thrashing at the hands of a back-up England team in the ODIs has unsettled the team and left him "very worried".

Pakistan was whitewashed in the three-match series with the biggest blow coming on Tuesday when it lost after scoring 331.

"We were satisfied that we were on the right track after doing well in the recent series but this series has unsettled us. It looks like we are standing from where we started but we have to find a way to move forward," Misbah told a virtual press conference.

"I don't know why the team was totally off-colour in this series and lost its momentum but it is a very worrying sign for me as head coach.

"How can one defend such a performance. No one can defend our performance and I think as a team we are all responsible be it the players, coaches or support staff," he stated.

England announced an overhauled 16-member squad for the series after Covid-19 cases in its original squad forced the players into quarantine.

"We just couldn't handle the conditions in the first two matches and in the third match we had a total we should have defended but overall it is very disappointing from a bowling point of view and especially our fielding standards.

We dropped simple chances," Misbah rued.

The head coach conceded that the series results showed that while England had the luxury of strong bench strength, Pakistan lacked in this area.

"First of all England has a great back up and the luxury of a strong pool of players we don't have. England had choices for this series and we have limitations at certain positions especially in the middle order spaces where no one has settled down for a while."

 Misbah said this was one reason why Pakistani selectors and management were ready to try players based on performances from the Pakistan Super League or on the basis of one or two matches.

He said it was not an ideal situation to be in but the process to build a pool of reliable players was on.

Misbah also defended the performance of his team insisting this same outfit had done well in recent series.

"I don't understand but we just lost our momentum coming into this series. But I believe we can definitely compete against the top four teams and we have done well in the past against South Africa at home and away."

He also felt that blaming players or coaches for the poor results was expected but if plans are not executed by a team on the field everyone is responsible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Misbah ul Haq England vs Pakistan Pakistan cricket team
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp