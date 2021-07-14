Shriram Capital to sponsor TNPL  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) got a big boost on Tuesday with the signing of Shriram Capital Limited as the title sponsor for season 5. The group had earlier been associated with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) when they sponsored the state cricket teams for a five-year term beginning from 2013.

“The Shriram Group is delighted to be associated with TNPL this season. This year will be a special one since the tournament is taking place in the midst of a pandemic. Though we will miss in stadia fans, I am sure cricket lovers all over India will be hooked on to their TV sets to catch the excitement. We are thrilled to be contributing towards this excitement. TNPL’s objective of reaching out to talent from the interior parts of Tamil Nadu is a perfect fit with our philosophy of serving the under-served and addressing the common man, ‘’ said DV Ravi, MD & CEO, Shriram Capital.

The tournament commences on July 19 with all matches being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The final will be on August 15.

The TNCA thanked Shriram group for their sponsorship. “We are really thankful to the Shriram group for getting on board in these difficult times. The TNCA had a good relationship with them in the past and this association reinforces it further,” said R Ramasaamy, secretary of TNCA.

Shakthi shines

T Shakhti Eshwar’s unbeaten 95 helped RKS CC beat Krish CC by 47 runs in a First Division match of the CDCA league held on Tuesday.

Brief scores: First Division: Venkatesan CC 164 in 29.5 ovs (K Sameer Khan 4/31) lost to Masters CC 165/5 in 29 ovs (Mohasin M Shaikh 41, K Siva Kumar 58); RKS CC 173/2 in 25 ovs (T Shakhti Eshwar 95 n.o) bt Krish CC 126/8 in 25 ovs (N Christopher 46, Syed Imran Ahmed 4/19). Second Division: OZ Sports CC 119 in 24 ovs (S Chandru 43, A Sachin 4/26) bt Prajit CC 61 in 24.4 ovs (K Vishnu Kumar 5/24); Sumangali CC 183/9 in 30 ovs (Awkil Ahmed 42, V Kribanithyanand 56, Sriram Viswa 4/28) bt The Cricketers Club 81/9 in 26 ovs (A Sidhaarth 3/24).

