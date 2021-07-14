STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wasim Jaffer named Odisha Cricket Association's head coach

This will be Wasim Jaffer's second stint with any state association as he had coached Uttarakhand following his retirement in March 2020.

Vidarbha cricketer Wasim Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer (File | PTI)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ex-India opener and domestic stalwart, Wasim Jaffer, was appointed head coach of Odisha on Wednesday. The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) also announced that Jaffer has been given a two-year contract. 

​The decision was taken following a meeting of OCA's Cricket Advisory Committee as the former Test opener would replace former state captain Rashmi Ranjan Parida, who was at the helm for two seasons.

"Besides the development of cricket across all age-groups, he (Jaffer) will also be a part of coaches' development programme across the state," OCA secretary Sanjay Behera said in a statement.

This will be Jaffer's second stint with any state association as he had coached Uttarakhand following his retirement in March 2020. However, he later resigned following a fallout with the association. He is also the batting coach of Punjab Kings, the IPL franchise.
 
"I would like to wish him very best for his new assignment and hopefully he can rejuvenate Odisha cricket and propel it to newer heights under his able leadership", added Behera.

The 43-year-old former right-handed opening batsman, who had played 31 Tests and 2 ODIs, holds the record of the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy. Apart from representing Mumbai in domestic cricket, he had also played for Vidarbha at the fag end of his illustrious career winning back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup.

