STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Our ideology in white-ball cricket needs to change, may be bring fresh players to mould: Powar

Save skipper Mithali Raj, whose strike-rate is also not the most impressive, others like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, and Punam Raut have struggled.

Published: 15th July 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar

ndian women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHELMSFORD: Indian women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar said an "ideological change" is needed for the side to transform into a "fearless unit" in white-ball games as he reflected on the back-to-back series defeats to England.

Indian women lost both WODIs and WT20I series, which ended on Wednesday, by identical 1-2 margins and coach Powar called for a shift in mindset or some fresh middle-order batters who can be "moulded" as per team ethos.

Save skipper Mithali Raj, whose strike-rate is also not the most impressive, others like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, and Punam Raut have struggled.

"Mithali is batting well but we need support from at least one more batter to put pressure on opponents in middle order after Powerplays," Powar said at the end of the series.

However, he feels that an ideological shift needs time and can't happen overnight.

"We have to be fearless. I can't force them in first series. They have been playing with some ideology and we can't make drastic changes. We have to assess what suits them," the former India off-spinner said.

"To get them out of it (current slow batting in middle overs) (we have to) convince them and to do that, it takes a lot of communication. Fearless is how modern cricket will be played." Powar admitted that moulding efforts haven't worked so far.

"There are two ways. Either mould them (current lot) or draft in other middle order players to up the ante. As simple as that," Powar was ready to read the riot act.

"This time we tried a few combinations and it didn't work out and going forward, we might try something new, bring new players, might mould them."

Powar indicated that till the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand, he would try to make do with available resources.

Although he didn't name anyone but he seemed disappointed that save Jhulan Goswami, no other pace bowlers were picked.

"Till the World Cup, we need to find a way to get a middle order where we can say that they can surely get us 250. It's up to all the stakeholders.The captain, the vice captain, selectors and myself, we will discuss these things."

"We need to enhance the fast bowling department," he added, saying: "We are only looking at Jhulan to perform. There has to be some support for her."

The coach is happy that Harmanpreet Kaur, in the last two T20 games, was in her elements.

"It is pleasing for everyone. Her scoring runs matters to each and everybody. The way she batted, we can see that flair and going forward, we will see a different Harmanpreet."

"In the last two innings, she looked like the old Harman. She will now play The Hundred and get game time and that's what we like as a team. Game time. That's where England was ahead and we lacked.

"They played domestic cricket and we didn't have too many practice games." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Powar indian womens cricket team
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp