STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

TNPL: Chepauk pitches in focus 

Another source said that four pitches will be used for the duration of the league. At least for the initial phase of the tournament, the pitches should have plenty of runs on offer for the batsmen.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chepauk stadium

Chepauk stadium, Chennai. (Photo | Roger Franklin, EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The preparations are on in full swing to stage the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in the city. All the matches will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from July 19 to August 15. 

Teams have had practice sessions in turns after undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. While the players are confident of putting on a good show in the T20 league, the one area of concern is regarding how the pitches at Chepauk will handle the hectic schedule. There will be a total of 32 matches played in less than a month and the challenge will be to ensure that the square doesn’t take too much wear and tear.   
The Chepauk stadium has eight strips, which are completely covered by grass at the moment.

“The wickets are green at the moment. With the city experiencing showers in the last couple of days, the grass-texture is good and the outfield will be lush green when the matches begin,” said a source in charge of preparing the wickets.

Another source said that four pitches will be used for the duration of the league. At least for the initial phase of the tournament, the pitches should have plenty of runs on offer for the batsmen.

Vijay out due to personal reasons
In a big blow for Ruby Trichy Warriors ahead of TNPL-5, senior players Murali Vijay and Anirudha Srikanth have pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Vijay hasn’t played any competitive cricket since representing CSK in IPL 2020. He did not take part in the last domestic season for TN. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chepauk TNPL
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp