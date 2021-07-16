STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I see more wrestlers than cricketers in Pakistan T20I team: Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed says he sees more wrestlers than cricketers in the current national team for T20 Internationals.

Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan

Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan (Photo | AFP)

KARACHI: Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed says he "sees more wrestlers than cricketers" in the current national team for T20 Internationals.

Aaqib, who has worked with the Pakistan under-19 outfit as head coach and bowling coach with the senior side in the past, slammed the team management and selectors for having no proper policy or plans.

"They don't know what they are doing or what is their direction. I see more wrestlers than players in the T20 team. There are question marks over the fitness of Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood for international level," Aaqib said on the Geo News channel.

The Pakistan team is currently touring England for a limited overs series against the host nation.

He said the selectors pushed Sohaib into the national T20 squad on the basis of his performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), without realising which position he would play.

"If you look at the team they have several players of similar nature or for one position. Is this the way to move forward," he questioned.

Aaqib, who was head coach of the UAE side, praised the England team and management for having a clear vision about white-ball cricket and said their emphasis on maintaining a good run-rate in all circumstances had brought them much success.

