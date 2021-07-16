STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No particular format is priority and l am not looking too far ahead: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Test future

Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn't want to prioritise any of the three formats but is not averse to the idea of once again wearing the India whites in Test cricket in future.

Published: 16th July 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn't want to prioritise any of the three formats but is not averse to the idea of once again wearing the India whites in Test cricket in future.

The absence of Indian white ball team's "temporary" vice-captain in England was felt during the World Test Championship final and he set the record straight with regards recent talks on whether he himself doesn't want to play the traditional format.

So what's his take on playing Test cricket in the next 12-18 month cycle? "To be honest, there is no priority for me whether it's red ball or white ball, if I am selected in red ball and I am part of any team, I will definitely try to contribute.

"I am not looking to prioritise white or red ball cricket. So working on preparing for all formats," Bhuvneshwar said ahead of India's white ball series against Sri Lanka starting with ODIs from Sunday.

The next Test series after England is against New Zealand at home, followed by South Africa in an away series.

Bhuvneshwar last played a Test for India on a tour of South Africa in 2018.

India also host Sri Lanka and Australia at home next year and will play an away series in Bangladesh, all in the next 18 months.

"I am not looking way ahead, (certainly not 18-20 months) definitely. I will prepare myself for all three formats."

Asked if he is satisfied with his career and whether there are any regrets about not being a part of the "main" team, he was not really amused.

"I don't think the team playing in England is 'main team' neither is this team 'main'. Both are Indian teams.

"As far as I am concerned, injuries are a part and parcel and ups and downs are there but I am satisfied with my career. My endeavour is to contribute as much as possible for the Indian team."

The 30-year-old, who has 246 international wickets across 186 games, hasn't made any changes to his bowling although he now understands the recovery process well.

"Not really (on changes). Only thing I have worked on is how to get over those injuries quickly. But not any particular thing."

Dravid's uncomplicated approach

This team has six uncapped players and a lot of fringe stars who would have otherwise not got chances if the big guns were around.

It's only helping that Rahul Dravid is keeping them in a good head space.

Asked how it has been working with Dravid, Bhuvneshwar replied: "He keeps things simple. Everyone is listening to him. That's been the case for the last month. We will get to learn more on strategic part in days to come."

Young players have matured with IPL experience

This team has some talented rookies like Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham and Bhuvneshwar feels that most of them with their IPL records have shown sound temperament.

"These are very talented and we have seen them in IPL. I don't think they need much of a guidance. If you feel you need to talk about something, you go up and speak to them.

"We never tried to make anything complicated. We have Rahul Dravid with us who is guiding them really well. Being a senior member of this side, it is no rocket science that if need be, we can talk to them," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp