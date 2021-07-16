STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pant, throwdown specialist Garani Covid positive in UK

When the number of Covid-19 cases spiked in the UK, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked the team members to take all precautions and avoid visiting crowded places.

Published: 16th July 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two members of rhe Indian team have tested positive for Covid-19 and three others have been placed under isolation in London as the visitors departed to Durham on Thursday to play in a practice match against a County XI. The two who tested positive are wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani. Their close contacts — Wriddhiman Saha, reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, and bowling coach Bharat Arun — have all been placed in isolation.

The development comes after the team assembled in London over the weekend after a two-week break that started at the end of the World Test Championship final. Since the majority of the squad had been living in a bio-bubble environment over the past year, the BCCI had granted them permission to take their families and enjoy a break period ahead of another gruelling six months.

When the number of Covid-19 cases spiked in the UK, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asked the team members to take all precautions and avoid visiting crowded places. But even before the circular was sent, few of the players and support staff were seen at Wimbledon and at the Wembley Stadium, which hosted several group matches as well as the last three knockouts of Euro 2020. Pant is likely to come out of isolation on Sunday and can travel to Durham provided he tests negative.

It is understood that even before the team assembled in London, Pant had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 8 and was serving isolation at a private place, away from the team. The wicketkeeper was among those players and staff who recently got their second dose of vaccination in the UK last week. It is learnt that two other players and a support staff, who came in contact with Pant, underwent mandatory isolation and were cleared to travel for Durham only after testing negative.

However, the fresh development with regards to Dayanand has left many in the BCCI concerned. It is understood that the throwdown specialist, who was asymptomatic, tested positive in one of the routine RT-PCR tests in the team hotel on Wednesday, following which his close contacts too have been put under isolation at a hotel in London. In the case of Arun, who received both shots of the vaccine before leaving to UK, there is a chance he can end his isolation period as early as Sunday provided, he tests negative. All three, in fact, tested negative in the tests taken on Thursday.

Warm-up game behind closed doors
Durham: Warwickshire captain Willfred Rhodes will lead a 14-member Select County XI in a 
three-day warm-up game against India at the Riverside Side ground here from July 20-22. The match will be played behind closed doors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rishabh pant dayanand Garani coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp