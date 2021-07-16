STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Players were on leave, wearing mask not possible all the time: Ganguly on COVID outbreak in Team India

Ganguly reasoned that spectators were also allowed inside the stadium during Euro 2020 Championships and also at the Wimbledon Championships.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUSCAT: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says that it is "physically impossible" to wear the mask all the time since health protocols in the United Kingdom have been relaxed as he backed the Indian contingent after Rishabh Pant contracted infection during team's 20-day break.

Ganguly reasoned that spectators were also allowed inside the stadium during Euro 2020 Championships and also at the Wimbledon Championships.

Indian cricket team has reported two positive COVID-19 cases in wicket-keeper Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani, who have been isolated at separate London locations.

Three others -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharath Arun -- are also in isolation although they have tested negative.

"We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it's physically impossible to wear mask all the time," Ganguly, who is in Muscat for overseeing the T20 World Cup preparations, told News18.

Ganguly is confident that Pant and others will recover in time.

"No worries. They will be fine," Ganguly told the website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly BCCI Rishabh Pant
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp