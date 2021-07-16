STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera out of entire India tour, Binura Fernando to miss ODI series

Wicket-Keeper batsman, Perera suffered a right shoulder sprain during training, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Published: 16th July 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera

Former Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the entire limited-overs series against India while fast bowler Binura Fernando will not be available for the ODIs against India due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

While Perera is out with a right shoulder sprain, the SLC said Fernando sprained his left ankle during training.

"Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement.

"Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It's a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.

The six-match limited-overs series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.

