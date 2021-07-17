STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Both teams will start evenly, reckons new Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka became the 10th Sri Lankan captain in the past four years when he was named skipper of a 23-member squad.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Newly-appointed Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on Saturday said it will be an even contest between his struggling side and overwhelming favourite India as the visiting team is full of newcomers.

India have come here with a squad comprising six uncapped players.

"Both teams will start evenly because they (India) have got new players coming up. We all know that they have played IPL but still they haven't played international cricket, so both the teams have even chances," said Shanaka on the eve of the first ODI against India here on Sunday.

Shanaka on Friday became the 10th Sri Lankan captain in the past four years when he was named skipper of a 23-member squad for the six-match white ball series against India, to be played here.

The India team, which will play three ODIs and as many T20s, is led by Dhawan.

The Test team led by Virat Kohli is currently in England to take part in the upcoming five match series.

Sri Lanka named the squad only on Friday night.

Asked whether that was an advantage, the 29-year-old right-handed batsman answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, a slight advantage because they (India) haven't seen these guys in international cricket, as well, so yes, I feel they have to prepare well for these newcomers as well," said Shanaka.

On how challenging it is to lead Sri Lanka in current times, he said, "Ya, it is always challenging, you know international cricket and the outside (off the field) problems, it all matters, but end of the day you have to get to it and perform as a team, it is the main concern we all have, so I am sure that boys will look on to it."

The players and board SLC have been locked in a longstanding battle over national contracts.

For this series, the players have signed tour contracts, the way did it for the England tour.

The series was originally to start on July 13, but was later pushed to start on July 18, after a couple of COVID positive cases were found in the Sri Lankan squad.

According to Shanaka his side would get good experience after playing against India.

"The experience will be very good, you know playing against one of the top teams in the world, so it will be a very good to play with India at this point, because we can exactly measure the levels we are in, so it will be a good tournament for us," he added.

Sri Lanka failed to win a single game on the UK tour during which their three players were sent back home for breaching the bio-bubble.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasun Shanaka India vs Sri Lanka India vs Sri Lanka Series India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp