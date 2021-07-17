STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England vs Pakistan: Ben Stokes reveals he played through ridiculous finger pain during ODIs

Ben Stokes has revealed he played through ridiculous finger pain during the three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed he played through ridiculous finger pain during the three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Stokes had fractured his finger in mid-April while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Three Lions defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the three-match ODI series, even though the management had to pick a second-string side as three members of the first-choice squad tested positive for COVID-19.

"It was a totally unexpected set of games for me and the truth is I would never have played under normal circumstances due to how much pain I was in with my left index finger. The surgery was a success after I had broken it at the IPL, but it was still so painful," Stokes wrote in his Daily Mirror column, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Sometimes though you just have to grin and bear it, and captaining England is one of those reasons. The finger has healed structurally, but the pain was just ridiculous for where it should be so that is why I have now had an injection to ease it for the rest of the summer," he added.

Talking about the break he has got, Stokes said: "I've got a bit of a break now, which should give the steroids time to take effect and allow me to play pain-free in the Hundred and then against India. Hopefully, my finger won't be a problem by the time the India Test series comes around, because that is a huge series and one we are all desperate to perform well in."

Ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan, England skipper Eoin Mogan further spoke about Ben Stokes, who was not picked in the T20I squad even when he led in the ODI series.

"He dug us out of a huge hole coming back early from his injury and I think leading the way he did is a huge compliment to the leader he is within our side, how mature he has been as a leader and now a captain. We gave him every chance to be fit," said Morgan.

"He has not played a lot of cricket and he's had some R and R [rest and relaxation] at home and feels quite fresh. The finger has not come along as he and the medical team would have liked, so it is important it is as good as it can be for the Test matches against India," he added.

Pakistan managed to defeat England in the first T20I on Friday. Both teams will lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday.

