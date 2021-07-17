STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Will have a fair idea about Australia, South Africa heading into T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has said his side would have a fair idea about Australia and South Africa heading into the T20 World Cup.

Published: 17th July 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GROS ISLET: West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard has said his side would have a fair idea about Australia and South Africa heading into the T20 World Cup.

West Indies has been placed alongside Australia, South Africa, and England in Group A of the T20 World Cup.

The Windies have played against South Africa and Australia. While they lost to the Proteas, the Caribbean outfit won the five-match series against Australia.

"I think it's great. He (Lewis) is starting to understand the talent that he has. He is not a big guy but he is really a powerful guy. So it's just a matter of giving himself time and when he gets in no one can bowl to him. I think he missed out on a couple of international hundreds and it's something we spoke about, obviously to get those hundreds as people tend to forget big 50s at times.

"But for him and to a lot of other youngsters in the dressing room who continue to learn and what's pleasing is they continue to talk about cricket and rotation of strike this series has been good," Pollard told host broadcaster after the fifth T20I against Australia.

"We might have a fair idea of Australia and South Africa, who are in our group for the World Cup, and for us, it doesn't matter and it's just a matter of continuing to improve. And I just want to say congrats to Pooran... with a couple of guys missing out this series, to win a series against Australia, gotta enjoy it," he added.

Pollard was not able to play a single match against Australia, and in his absence, Nicholas Pooran led the side.

Evin Lewis blasted 79 off 34 balls before Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell picked three wickets respectively to help West Indies beat Australia by 16 runs in the fifth and final T20I on Friday (local time).

With this win, West Indies wrapped up the T20I series 4-1 over Australia. For Australia, Andrew Tye picked three while Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh scalped two wickets each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kieron Pollard South Africa vs West Indies South Africa vs West Indies Series South Africa vs Australia Series South Africa vs Australia
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp