Bangladesh wins second ODI vs Zimbabwe to take series

Bangladesh won the second one-day international against Zimbabwe by three wickets with five balls remaining to claim the series.

Published: 19th July 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

HARARE: Bangladesh won the second one-day international against Zimbabwe by three wickets with five balls remaining to claim the series.

Bangladesh passed the victory target of 241 in the last over and finished on 242-7 to lead the series 2-0 with one game to play.

Shakib Al Hasan hit 96 not out to continue a brilliant series for him.

His five wickets in the first game saw him become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Shakib's unbeaten 69-run partnership with No.9 Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) took Bangladesh home.

Zimbabwe had a chance when Bangladesh was 130-5 but couldn't keep the pressure on.

Wessley Madhevere made 56 in Zimbabwe's 240-9 in 50 overs.

Captain Brendan Taylor scored 46.

Shakib also took two wickets with his left-arm spin to help Bangladesh's bowling effort.

The third ODI is on Tuesday.

