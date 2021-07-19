STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhawan completes 6000 ODI runs, becomes 10th Indian to do so

Dhawan completed the landmark while his team was chasing a target of 263 at the R Premdasa Stadium.

Published: 19th July 2021 12:51 AM

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: India's temporary white-ball captain Shikhar Dhawan completed 6,000 ODI runs during the first ODI against Sri Lanka here on Sunday and became the 10th Indian to achieve the feat.

For India, the others who have crossed 6000 runs in ODIs are the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), current skipper Virat Kohli (12169 runs), former skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (11221 runs).

The others in the list are Rahul Dravid (10768 runs), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10599 runs), Mohammed Azharuddin (9378 runs), Rohit Sharma (9205 runs), Yuvraj Singh (8609 runs) and Virender Sehwag (7995 runs).

Dhawan, who has also scored his 33rd ODI fifty, achieved the feat in his 143rd ODI.

