STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Rishabh Pant expected to take COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday

Sources said that the cricketer can join the rest of the team which is currently gearing up for the warm-up game in Durham once the wicket-keeper batsman receives the results of the tests.

Published: 19th July 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is expected to undergo COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday having completed his isolation period of 10 days as per the UK guidelines. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team's 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the cricketer can join the rest of the team which is currently gearing up for the warm-up game in Durham once the wicket-keeper batsman receives the results of the tests. "Pant is expected to undergo COVID-19 related tests today and once the results are out and he tests negative, he can go ahead and join the squad in Durham," the source said.

Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the 20-day break period, tested positive on July 8. He was asymptomatic and was in isolation. He was being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and was on his way to recovery. "He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," BCCI had said in a statement, released on Thursday.

The BCCI Medical Team had also identified Bharat Arun, bowling coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Dayanand Garani (throwdown specialist cum masseur), who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on July 14.

The four personnel are undergoing 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London. The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and boys have begun their preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The visitors will play a three-day warm-up game at Emirates Riverside against County XI starting on Tuesday. With Pant and Saha out, KL Rahul is best placed to take up the wicket-keeper's role for the warm-up game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant COVID19 Coronavirus Pant COVID test Pant cardio test India vs England
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp