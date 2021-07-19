Risheek Kumar shines with 4 wickets against Vinayaka Packaging in 51st All-India YSCA Trophy in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Risheek Kumar’s 4/11 was the highlight of Bharath University’s four-wicket win over Vinayaka Packaging in the 51st All-India YSCA Trophy here on Sunday.

Brief scores: Sri Vaishnavi B 129 in 27.4 ovs (Harshid 28; Abraham 3/28, Lakshy 3/27) bt Jawahar CC 123 in 25.5 ovs (Mani 51); Vinayaka Packaging 96 in 25.2 ovs (Risheek Kumar 4/11) lost to Bharath University 96/6 in 18.3 ovs.

Naveen stars

R Naveen’s 76 came in handy for Rainbow CC to thrash OZ Sports CC by 107 runs in a second-division league match of the CDCA here on Sunday.

Brief scores: Rainbow CC 190/7 in 26 ovs (R Naveen 76; D Vijay Kumar 3/37) bt OZ Sports CC 83 in 20.2 ovs (D Saravanan 3/30, R Santhana Krishnan 4/8); Kovalam CC 163 in 29.5 ovs (R Raja Babu 50, E Aravindan 66; Md Irfan Basha 5/35) bt United Indians CC 144 in 28.4 ovs (K Akshay Kumar 40; K Samuel Rajasekharan 4/36, S Ramachandran 3/29); Chakra CC 198/8 in 30 ovs (B Aravind 67; R Vishal 3/28) bt Prajit CC 91 in 28.5 ovs (Y Tushar 4/23).